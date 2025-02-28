OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the provincial election in Ontario:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario on their re-election.

"At this crucial time, we must work together to defend Canadian interests, protect workers and businesses, and grow our economy. This includes making progress on the top-of-mind priorities of Ontarians and all Canadians – creating good-paying jobs, building more homes, and investing in health care and affordable child care.

"Together, we can build stronger communities and a stronger, fairer province and country for everyone."

