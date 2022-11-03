OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the Israeli election:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Benjamin Netanyahu on his electoral success and wish him well as he moves ahead with the process of forming a coalition government.

"Canada's friendship with Israel is based on a long history of close cooperation, enduring ties between our peoples, and our shared commitment to upholding democratic values.

"Together, we will continue to make progress on shared priorities, such as cooperating in science, technology and innovation, and advancing trade and investment to create good jobs and new opportunities for people in both countries, including through the modernized Canada-Israel Free Trade Agreement.

"Canada remains committed to reaching a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Middle East, including the creation of a Palestinian state living side-by-side in peace and security with Israel. We will continue to promote lasting peace in the Middle East while fighting antisemitism and hatred wherever they occur.

"I thank former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid for their valuable partnership and I wish them all the best in their future endeavours."

