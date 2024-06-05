OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the general election in India:

"The Government of Canada congratulates the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on his re-election.

"The scale and scope of the democratic process in India is a significant achievement. Over a period of weeks, hundreds of millions of Indian citizens cast their votes, the most of any nation on Earth.

"Canada is home to one of the largest communities of Indian origin, with a diaspora of over 1.3 million people.

"As bilateral and Indo-Pacific partners, Canada stands ready to work together to advance the relationship between our peoples – anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

