Statement by the Prime Minister on the results of the Croatian presidential election

OTTAWA, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the Croatian presidential election:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Zoran Milanović on his electoral victory.

"I look forward to working with President Milanović on issues that matter to people in both our countries, from advancing human rights and creating economic growth, to standing up for women and girls around the world.

"Canada and Croatia enjoy a strong friendship built on close people-to-people ties, common values, and shared priorities.

"A valued NATO ally, Croatia has served alongside the Canadian Armed Forces in Afghanistan, Kosovo, and other missions, and plays an important role in NATO's enhanced Forward Presence. Thanks to the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, our trade and investment is set to grow in a way that works for people and businesses in both our countries.

"Together, we will continue to make our relationship even stronger, and create new opportunities for Canadians and Croatians alike."

