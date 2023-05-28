Statement by the Prime Minister on the result of Türkiye's presidential election

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the result of the presidential election in Türkiye:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on his re-election.

"The ties between Canada and Türkiye run deep, with a vibrant diaspora of over 65,000 Turkish-Canadians tightly woven into our national fabric. Our countries are strong bilateral partners and are united by our shared commitment to upholding the fundamental principles of peace, security, and collective defence internationally.

"I look forward to continuing to work with President Erdoğan to strengthen our countries' ties as long-standing NATO Allies and make progress on shared priorities. Canada also remains committed to supporting Türkiye as it rebuilds after the devastating earthquake in the region earlier this year.

"Together, Canada and Türkiye will continue to work to build a more prosperous future for people in both countries and around the world."

