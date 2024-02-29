OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the passing of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney:

"I learned with great sadness today of the death of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, former Prime Minister of Canada.

"Mr. Mulroney loved Canada. After a distinguished business and legal career, he became Prime Minister in 1984 and made significant progress on important issues here at home and around the world. He negotiated the Canada-United States Free Trade Agreement and, later, the expanded North American Free Trade Agreement with the United States and Mexico. He worked hard to build bridges between French and English Canada. He was at the forefront of environmental issues, helping secure an air quality agreement with the United States to reduce acid rain, championing the first Canadian Environmental Protection Act, and creating several new national parks. And he exemplified Canadian values, standing up against apartheid in South Africa.

"After leaving office, Mr. Mulroney continued to lead an active life, serving on corporate boards and becoming chair of Quebecor Inc. and Forbes Global Business and Finance. He was also a senior partner at Norton Rose Fulbright Canada, a Montréal-based international law firm, for almost 30 years. Mr. Mulroney never stopped working for Canadians, and he always sought to make this country an even better place to call home.

"For his many accomplishments, Mr. Mulroney received numerous honours and awards, including the Order of Canada, the Ordre national du Québec, and the Woodrow Wilson Award for Public Service. A globally respected and recognized leader, Mr. Mulroney was also awarded some of the highest recognitions from governments around the world.

"As we mourn his passing and keep his family and friends in our thoughts, let us also acknowledge – and celebrate – Mr. Mulroney's role in building the modern, dynamic, and prosperous country we all know today."

