OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the passing of the Honourable Murray Sinclair:

"It is with great sadness that I learned today about the passing of the Honourable Murray Sinclair.

"An Anishinaabe and member of the Peguis First Nation, Mr. Sinclair dedicated his life to repairing and reshaping Canada's relationship with Indigenous Peoples. His Ojibway name, Mizanay Gheezhik, means 'The One Who Speaks of Pictures in the Sky', and this beautifully reflected his vision for a brighter, stronger future for Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

"A lawyer by profession, Mr. Sinclair became the first Indigenous judge appointed in Manitoba and just the second in Canada. Among his many accomplishments, he will be remembered for his service as the Chief Commissioner of Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), where he led efforts to address the lasting and painful impact of the residential school system on Indigenous communities.

"After years of investigative efforts under Mr. Sinclair's leadership, the TRC's report, including its 94 Calls to Action, gave a voice to Survivors which will always be reflected in its pages and part of our country's history. To this day, the report guides our collective journey toward a fairer, more equitable future with Indigenous Peoples. It would not have been possible without Mr. Sinclair's critical work and guidance.

"Over his life, Mr. Sinclair received honorary doctorates from 14 universities as well as numerous awards, including the Governor General's Meritorious Service Cross. In recognition of his public service, he was also appointed to the Senate.

"Mr. Sinclair leaves behind an extraordinary legacy. With his passing, Canada has lost a giant – a brilliant legal mind, a champion of Indigenous rights, and a trusted leader on our journey of reconciliation. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my deepest condolences to his children Dené, Niigaan, Gazheek, Kizhay and Miskodagwaaginikwe, his friends, and his colleagues, as well as to Indigenous Peoples across Canada. He will be missed."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]