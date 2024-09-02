OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the passing of Sir Shridath Ramphal:

"It is with sadness that I learned of the passing of Sir Shridath Ramphal, former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations.

"Born in Guyana, Sir Ramphal was a politician and diplomat who dedicated his life to advancing human rights and social justice across the world. He was a great advocate for the equality and prosperity of all nations – large or small, developed or developing – on the world stage.

"Sir Ramphal was the longest-serving Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, from 1975 to 1990. In this role, he guided the organization through some of its most transformative years. Most notably, Sir Ramphal will be remembered for spearheading the Commonwealth's anti-apartheid efforts in South Africa – a testament to his unwavering commitment to human rights.

"A believer in the power of education as a force for good, it is no surprise that the British Columbia-based Commonwealth of Learning was created during his tenure, making high-quality education available across the Commonwealth.

"On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my deepest condolences to Sir Ramphal's family, friends, and those close to him. As we join our partners in the Caribbean and the Commonwealth in mourning this great loss, may we honour him by reaffirming the values of justice, peace, and equality that he stood for."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]