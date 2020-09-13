Statement by the Prime Minister on the passing of Aline Chrétien

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the passing of Aline Chrétien:

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Aline Chrétien, wife of the Right Honourable Jean Chrétien, former Prime Minister of Canada. On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to Mr. Chrétien, their three children, France, Hubert, and Michel, as well as their extended family.

"Aline was born in Shawinigan, Quebec, and started in life with humble beginnings in a hard working family. She was a strong mother, and a devoted wife for over 60 years, who tirelessly supported one of Canada's longest serving Prime Ministers during some of the country's most pivotal moments.

"As one of Mr. Chrétien's most influential advisors, Aline was known for her tenacity, sharp intellect, and acute sense of observation. The life that she and Jean shared together, including their service to Canadians, was built on a foundation of trust, hard work, and equal partnership.

"We owe a great debt to Aline, who faithfully served Quebecers and all Canadians, championed multiculturalism and bilingualism, and helped bring us closer together. Authentic and honest, she taught us the importance of persevering, even when things get tough.

"I offer my heartfelt condolences to my friend Jean, who has lost his partner and best friend, as well as all of Aline's family and friends, and I join all Canadians in celebrating her life and mourning her passing."

