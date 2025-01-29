OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action against Islamophobia:

"On January 29, 2017, a gunman opened fire at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec in Sainte-Foy. Six Canadians died and 19 others were wounded. Today, we remember the victims of this senseless act of hate.

"Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzeddine Soufiane, and Aboubaker Thabti were proud Muslims, Quebeckers, and Canadians. They were murdered because of their faith. Our thoughts are with the communities of Quebec City, as well as the brave first responders who risked their lives to help others in the wake of this tragedy. We stand in solidarity with Muslim communities in Canada and around the world to fight the hate that led to this attack. We are also not immune to its resurgence, especially as we see the rise in Islamophobia and hate across our communities.

"We're taking action. We appointed Canada's first Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby, to support our efforts to combat Islamophobia. We have renewed Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy to ensure diverse voices shape federal policies, programs, and services. We invested in the Canada Community Security Program to increase security at places of worship and community centres.

"To protect communities, we passed the toughest gun control measures in over 40 years. With the measures announced last month, we've now banned more than 2,400 makes and models of assault-style firearms and their variants. We expanded background checks and prohibited the sale, purchase, and transfer of handguns in Canada. We also introduced 'red flag' laws, which are already in force, allowing anyone to apply to the court to remove firearms from individuals who may pose a risk to themselves or others.

"Today, we remember those whose lives were tragically taken at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec and we reaffirm our commitment to standing with Muslim communities in Canada in the face of racism, hate, and discrimination. Together, we will continue to build a safe, welcoming, and prosperous country for everyone."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]