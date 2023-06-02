OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the first National Day Against Gun Violence:

"Every Canadian deserves to feel safe – whether in their school, in their place of worship, or in their home. Today, as we mark the first National Day Against Gun Violence, we remember those whose lives were taken too soon by senseless acts of gun violence, and we recommit to do better – for their families and loved ones, and for every Canadian.

"Since 2015, we have made significant progress toward ending gun violence in Canada. We banned over 1,500 models of assault-style firearms in 2020. Last year, the government put forward Bill C-21, the toughest gun control legislation in over 40 years. The bill includes a national freeze on handguns and measures to expand background checks and keep firearms out of the wrong hands. And we are investing in gun violence prevention by supporting community-based projects that support young people at risk of gun and gang violence. With measures like these, we are building safer communities across the country.

"Today, we come together to continue raising awareness of the tragic impacts gun violence has in our communities. We pay tribute to the victims of gun violence and pledge to honour their memories by doing better. To anyone who has lost a loved one to gun violence in Canada: We will continue to do whatever it takes to end gun violence in our communities and to build a safer country, for everyone."

