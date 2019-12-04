Statement by the Prime Minister on the launch of Christmas Lights Across Canada

OTTAWA, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the launch of the 35th edition of Christmas Lights Across Canada, which will run in Canada's Capital Region until January 7, 2020:

"Tonight, Parliament Hill and Confederation Park will transform into a dazzling festive wonderland for the opening night of Christmas Lights Across Canada.

"For over three decades, the colourful light show has captured people's hearts as they gather to enjoy a truly Canadian holiday experience. Every night for the next month, thousands of lights will shine in Canadian capitals from coast to coast to coast, reminding us of the spirit of the season and all that brings us together as a country.

"As the end of the year approaches and we celebrate our favourite traditions, let us all do our part to give back. Acts of kindness — from volunteering at a local food bank, helping a neighbour shovel their driveway, or writing a letter to a Canadian Armed Forces member away for the holidays — bring us closer as we build a better Canada for everyone.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite people to take time out to watch as Christmas Lights Across Canada lights up the long winter nights. From our family to yours, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating a joyful Christmas season."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

