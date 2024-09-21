OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day of Peace:

"Today, on the International Day of Peace, we reflect on the progress made and move forward on the work yet to be done to achieve a more inclusive, peaceful, and secure world for everyone. As geopolitical crises become increasingly complex, the principles outlined in the United Nations (UN) Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the UN Sustainable Development Goals are more relevant than ever – and Canada is stepping up to strengthen them.

"Through our Feminist International Assistance Policy, we are actively supporting inclusive peacekeeping efforts around the world. This includes ongoing efforts to advance gender equality in peace and security through the Women and Peace and Security Agenda and support the meaningful participation of women in UN peacekeeping operations through the Elsie Initiative. We are also strengthening the protection of civilians through the Vancouver Principles, which prevent the recruitment and use of child soldiers by armed forces and armed groups.

"This week, as the UN General Assembly begins in New York City, let's recommit ourselves to working together to build a better, safer, and more peaceful world."

