OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia:

"Today, on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, we reaffirm our unwavering support to 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Canada and around the world. And we recommit to building a better, fairer, and more inclusive future where everyone can be themselves – freely and without fear.

"Since launching the first ever Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan in 2022, we have increased support of 2SLGBTQI+ people, from safeguarding their rights to protecting their safety. We have also committed to supporting Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ communities, honouring the history and culture of Two-Spirit and Indigenous members across Canada. This included hiring a Senior Advisor on Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ within the 2SLGBTQI+ Secretariat to work with Indigenous and federal partners and provide advice on challenges faced by Indigenous communities affected. And through Budget 2024, we are making even greater investments to combat hate toward 2SLGBTQI+ people and build a safer, more inclusive country for everyone.

"This year's theme, 'No one left behind: equality, freedom and justice for all', highlights the challenges that 2SLGBTQI+ people continue to face across the world. Canada will always stand up for the human rights of 2SLGBTQI+ people, both at home and abroad. That's why, last year, we partnered with Rainbow Railroad, a global non-profit organization helping 2SLGBTQI+ people fleeing violence and persecution. We are proud to say that many have found refuge right here in Canada.

"Today, I thank the many organizations across Canada and around the world who are supporting 2SLGBTQI+ communities and fighting for their rights, including Fondation Émergence, which created the first day against homophobia in Canada in 2003. I encourage all Canadians to join me in speaking up against homophobia, transphobia, biphobia, and discrimination and violence in all their forms. Together, we can build a better future, with pride."

