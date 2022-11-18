OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, issued the following statement on the death of Jean Lapointe, singer-songwriter, comedian, actor, and senator of Canada:

"Today, we mourn the passing of Jean Lapointe, a man celebrated for his numerous contributions to the Canadian arts community, his philanthropy, and his service to Canadians as a former senator.

"A natural showman, Mr. Lapointe started his career performing as a cabaret singer and chansonnier. With Jérôme Lemay, he formed Les Jérolas and together they performed all over Quebec and in Europe, also appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show. They recorded music together for almost 20 years.

"His performances were ahead of their time, filled with his signature wit and good-natured humour. He later took his talent to the big screen, where he played a number of acclaimed roles. He was awarded the Jutra Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011 for his onscreen performances.

"Off stage, Mr. Lapointe founded the Maison Jean Lapointe and the Fondation Jean Lapointe to help those struggling with addiction, before being appointed to the Senate where he served for nearly a decade. In recognition of his service to the people of Quebec and to all Canadians, he was appointed an Officer of the Ordre national du Québec and an Officer of the Order of Canada.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our sincere condolences to Mr. Lapointe's family, friends, and his many fans. His legacy will be remembered for generations to come."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]