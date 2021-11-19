OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji:

"Today, Sikh communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the birth of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

"On this important day for Sikhs, family and friends typically gather to honour the birth and life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji by reading from the holy Guru Granth Sahib Ji scriptures, singing hymns, and volunteering in the community. While celebrations may look different again this year as we continue to follow public health guidelines to keep everyone safe, this anniversary remains a time for Sikh communities to reflect on Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings of compassion, inclusion, and equality.

"Over the past year and a half, we have seen Sikh Canadians across the country embody these values. They have shown incredible generosity by being there for their communities through seva – selfless service. They have made food for people in need, distributed care packages for neighbours, and sewn masks for seniors in long-term care homes.

"Canada is proudly home to one of the largest Sikh populations in the world. Today, I encourage all Canadians to reflect on the important contributions Sikh Canadians make to our country, as we work to create a better future for everyone.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I offer our best wishes to everyone celebrating the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji today."

