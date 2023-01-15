OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Thai Pongal:

"This week, Tamil communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Thai Pongal, the harvest festival.

"During this annual four-day festival, family and loved ones gather to give thanks to nature for the year's bountiful harvest season. Tamil communities worldwide will come together to celebrate and share Pongal, a traditional dish made savoury or sweet with rice boiled in milk.

"January also marks Tamil Heritage Month in Canada, an opportunity for us to celebrate Tamil culture and heritage, and Tamil Canadians' ongoing contributions to building a better, stronger, and more inclusive Canada.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I offer our wishes for peace and good health to everyone marking Thai Pongal, here in Canada and around the world.

"Iniya Thai Pongal Valthukkal."

