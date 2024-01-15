OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Thai Pongal:

"Today, Tamil communities in Canada and around the world will mark the beginning of Thai Pongal, also known as the harvest festival.

"During Thai Pongal, families and friends gather to give thanks for an abundant harvest and look to the future with hope. It is a time of joy, peace, and community that is marked with making pongal. This traditional dish of rice and milk symbolizes good luck and prosperity for the year ahead.

"In January, Canada also celebrates Tamil Heritage Month, an opportunity for all of us to reflect on the vibrant history, resilience, and strength of Tamil Canadians. Our country is home to one of the largest Tamil diasporas in the world, and their ongoing contributions help make Canada more diverse, prosperous, and inclusive.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish a happy Thai Pongal to everyone celebrating.

"Iniya Thai Pongal Valthukkal."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]