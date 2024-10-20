OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Small Business Week, which runs from October 20 to 26, 2024:

"There are more than a million small and medium-sized businesses across Canada. Mom-and-pop shops. Start-ups. Brick-and-mortar stores that have served their communities generation after generation.

"Small businesses create jobs, grow our economy, and make Canada stronger. We're making sure they have the supports they need to succeed.

"We enhanced the Canada Small Business Financing Program to help them scale-up. We're delivering over $2.5 billion to an estimated 600,000 Canadian businesses through the new Canada Carbon Rebate for Small Businesses. As of yesterday, some credit card fees have been reduced by up to 27 per cent – saving small businesses $1 billion over the next five years. With initiatives like the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy, the Black Entrepreneurship Program, the Indigenous Growth Fund, and the 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program, we're growing an inclusive and innovative small business economy. In short, we're reducing fees for small businesses, putting more money in their pockets, and making sure more entrepreneurs can start their business sooner. And there's a lot more work to be done.

"From local cafés to independent bookstores, small businesses represent the limitless potential of Canada. They might be called small businesses, but they're anything but small. To the owners, entrepreneurs, and workers behind them: Thank you.

"This week, we're celebrating you and your hard work."

