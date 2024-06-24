OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day:

"Today, on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, we join Francophone communities and Francophiles in Canada in celebrating the culture, traditions, and contributions of Francophones across the country.

"Each year, from coast to coast to coast, friends and families gather on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day to celebrate Quebec's and Canada's Francophone heritage, which is a source of pride at the heart of our national identity and our history.

"The Government of Canada continues its efforts to protect and promote our beautiful French language. That is why, in Budget 2024, we are further supporting the implementation of An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages. This modernized legislation will strengthen the use of French by ensuring better access to learning opportunities, protecting the institutions that serve official language minority communities, and promoting the French language in Canada and internationally.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish a happy Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day to everyone celebrating. I strongly encourage Canadians to celebrate this day by taking part in the activities happening in their communities. Together, we will continue to strengthen our Francophone communities to build a better and more inclusive Canada."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]