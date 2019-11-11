Statement by the Prime Minister on Remembrance Day

OTTAWA, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Remembrance Day:

"Today, we come together to honour the brave Canadians in uniform who have served our country throughout our history. They've built peace. They've defended democracy. And they've enabled countless people to live in freedom – at home and around the world.

"Remembrance Day was first held in 1919 on the first anniversary of the armistice agreement that ended the First World War. A century later, our respect and admiration for Canada's fallen and veterans has not wavered. We owe them and their families an immeasurable debt of gratitude. We honour all those who have served, including the many First Nations, Métis, and Inuit veterans and current service members.

"Today, we pay tribute to our veterans, to those who have been injured in the line of duty, and to all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. They stood for liberty, and sacrificed their future for the future of others. Their selflessness and courage continue to inspire Canadians who serve today.

"At 11:00 a.m., I encourage everyone to observe the two minutes of silence in recognition of the brave Canadians who fought for us. Today, we thank our service members, past and present, for all they have done to keep us and people around the world safe. They represent the very best of what it means to be Canadian.

"Lest we forget."

