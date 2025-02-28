OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Ramadan:

"Tonight, at sundown, Muslim communities in Canada and across the world will mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

"Over the coming weeks, family and friends will gather in homes and mosques to pray. After fasting from dawn till sunset, they will share a traditional evening meal called iftar. For those practising, this is a sacred time to reflect and celebrate.

"The sacred month comes at a particularly challenging time, as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to unfold. Canada reaffirms our support for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all remaining hostages, and the safe, unimpeded access to humanitarian relief for civilians.

"During Ramadan, let us also take the time to recognize the invaluable contributions that the nearly 1.8 million Muslims who call Canada home make each day to our country. From coast to coast to coast, they enrich our communities and help make Canada more prosperous, diverse, and inclusive.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my wishes for a blessed and peaceful Ramadan to all those practising.

"رمضان مبارك

"Ramadan Mubarak."

