OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Puthandu:

"Today, Tamils in Canada and around the world will celebrate Puthandu to welcome the start of a new year.

"A time of new beginnings, Puthandu also represents an opportunity to reflect on the challenges and successes of the past year, and to look forward with renewed hope to the year ahead. To mark this occasion, family and friends will come together to enjoy delicious food, exchange gifts and greetings, and decorate their homes with kolams – traditional art drawn with rice flour. As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, I know Tamil Canadians will continue to honour their longstanding traditions and give thanks for the blessings in their lives.

"As Tamil Canadians celebrate the New Year, let us take this opportunity to recognize the important contributions they have made – and continue to make – to our country's social, economic, and cultural fabric. Together, we will continue to build a better, fairer, and more inclusive future for everyone.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating health, happiness, and prosperity in the New Year.

"Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]