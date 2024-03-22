OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Purim:

"Tomorrow at sunset, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the start of Purim.

"Purim commemorates the story of Queen Esther and Mordechai, who helped the Jewish people escape certain death at the hands of Haman over two thousand years ago. On this occasion, Jewish communities will celebrate their enduring resilience, gathering to feast, give charity, and take part in readings of the Megillah – the Biblical Book of Esther – at their local synagogues.

"This year, Purim comes at a challenging time, following the tragic events of October 7, 2023, and the disturbing rise in antisemitism felt across the world, including right here in Canada. The Government of Canada unequivocally condemns Hamas' brutal attacks, and we reaffirm our call for Hamas to immediately release all remaining hostages and lay down its arms.

"We also reaffirm our commitment to ensuring Jewish Canadians are safe and protected in Canada. Through the Security Infrastructure Program, we are helping counter hate and violence by investing in the security of communities targeted by hate-motivated crime, including antisemitism. Through programs like the Community Resilience Fund, we are working closely with local organizations to prevent violent extremism within our borders. And through the work of Canada's new Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism, Deborah Lyons, we are leading efforts at home and abroad to combat antisemitism and ensure the lessons of history are never forgotten.

"To Jewish Canadians, we see you. We hear you. And we will always stand up to protect your communities – because Canada is stronger thanks to you.

"The values of Purim – strength, resilience, and courage in the face of persecution – are more important than ever. Let's work together to build a safer, more inclusive country for all Canadians. And let's remember that diversity is our greatest strength.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish a happy Purim to everyone celebrating.

"!חג פורים שמח

"Chag Purim Sameach!"

