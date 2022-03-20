OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Nowruz:

"Today, over 300 million people around the world, including Iranian, Afghan, Kurdish, Zoroastrian, Bahá'í, Central Asian, and Ismaili communities will celebrate Nowruz.

"Nowruz – which means 'new day' in Persian – marks the first day of spring and is celebrated as the beginning of the New Year. A time of renewal and new beginnings, Nowruz is also an opportunity to reflect on the difficulties of the past year, which was made particularly challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic, and share aspirations of hope and optimism for the year ahead.

"Today, families and friends gather around the haft-seen table to share festive meals, enjoy music and dance, and appreciate life's many gifts, while celebrating new beginnings and embodying the core values of compassion, peace, and acceptance at the heart of Nowruz.

"For all Canadians, Nowruz is an opportunity to recognize the many communities that observe this day, and the important contributions that they make to our country. Diversity is our country's strength, and together we will persevere to build a stronger, fairer Canada for all.

"On behalf of all Canadians, I wish everyone celebrating health, joy, and prosperity in the New Year.

"Har Ruz etan Nowrouz, Nowruz etan Pyrouz."

