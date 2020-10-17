OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement in recognition of Navratri:

"This evening, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the beginning of Navratri.

"Celebrated over nine nights and ten days in autumn, Navratri symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and is one of the most important celebrations of the year in the Hindu faith.

"Families and friends usually join together to pray, dance, and observe traditions in hundreds of different forms passed down from generation to generation. This year, as we continue to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic and follow public health guidelines to keep each other and our communities safe, Hindus and non-Hindus alike will celebrate at home and turn to virtual ways to mark this special holiday.

"Navratri is an opportunity to celebrate Canada's Hindu community and to reflect on its many contributions to help create a better, fairer, and more inclusive country.

"On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I extend our warmest regards to everyone celebrating Navratri, here in Canada and around the world."

