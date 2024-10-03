OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Navratri:

"Tonight, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the beginning of the festival of Navratri. It celebrates the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.

"For those celebrating, the next nine nights will see families and friends come together with prayer, music, and to spend time with loved ones.

"Hindu Canadians are an integral part of Canada. Their festivals and celebrations, like Navratri, are also our festivals. The joy, celebration, and diversity that Hindu Canadians exemplify, makes us stronger as a country.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my warmest wishes of happiness and prosperity to all those celebrating Navratri."

