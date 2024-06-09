OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Public Service Week:

"Today, I join Canadians across the country in marking the beginning of National Public Service Week. This is an opportunity to recognize the invaluable role of Canada's public service and its workforce in building a country that is fairer, safer, and more prosperous for everyone.

"Canada's public servants are delivering on the priorities top of mind for Canadians. From developing policies to get more homes built, to rolling out programs that improve healthcare, to providing services that help Canadians get ahead, Canada is better because of its public servants.

"Our public service is taking leadership to drive progress, advance renewed conversations on values and ethics, and create environments where employees always feel valued and respected. This work builds on our ongoing efforts to improve workplace wellness and accessibility, as well as encourage greater diversity and inclusion.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, to our federal public servants: I thank each and every one of you for your dedication and expertise. It's because of your service that we can keep working to make Canada even better."

