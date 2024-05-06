OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Nursing Week, which runs from May 6 to 12:

"Today, as we mark the start of National Nursing week, I join Canadians across the country to celebrate our nurses, their remarkable contributions, and the invaluable role they play in making our lives better.

"This year's theme, 'Changing Lives. Shaping Tomorrow', invites us to reflect on the meaningful and lasting impacts nurses have within our health care system and beyond. From providing world-class health care to helping patients and families in the most difficult of times, to educating future generations of health workers, nurses are an irreplaceable part of Canada's health care system.

"In recent years, as our health care system and its workers experienced enormous strain, nurses showed up for Canadians, time after time. So, we're making sure nurses have what they need to succeed. We've reached historic agreements with all provinces and territories to strengthen Canada's universal public health system, including better support for our nurses.

"Through our Working Together Plan, we are increasing support for health care workers – by supporting provinces and territories to hire more nurses and doctors, streamlining foreign credential recognition, and helping nurses move between provinces easily. It'll mean nurses and other health care professionals can spend more time with patients and less time dealing with red tape. In Budget 2024, we also announced new funding to help internationally trained nurses practise in Canada and deliver care to Canadians.

"Today, we also mark National Indigenous Nurses Day, which recognizes the crucial role of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis nurses in our health care system. Their ongoing efforts and unique ability to bridge traditional healing with Western medicine help build a health care system that is holistic, culturally safe, and more accessible for Indigenous Peoples across Canada.

"On this first day of National Nursing week, we thank Canada's nurses for their constant care, compassion, and lifesaving expertise in supporting the health and well-being of Canadians. Nurses make Canada stronger, healthier, and more prosperous. Together, we will build a health care system that supports our nurses as much as they support us."

