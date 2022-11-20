OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Child Day:

"Today, on National Child Day, we celebrate the rights of children in Canada. We also recognize that we all play a role in providing our leaders of tomorrow with opportunities to be heard as we support them in reaching their full potential.

"In 1991, the Government of Canada signed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which enshrines a child's right to have a childhood free from violence, discrimination, and poverty.

"We have made a lot of progress since then. The Government of Canada has helped lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty through the Canada Child Benefit, which puts more money in the pockets of nine out of 10 eligible families and helps with the increasing cost of raising children. We are delivering a Canada-wide early learning and child care system across all provinces and territories, which is cutting regulated child care fees in half on average this year and will deliver $10-a-day child care, on average, in the coming years. We are providing dental care for kids under 12 who do not have dental insurance. And earlier this month, the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence was endorsed by every province and territory – a framework to protect families from violence.

"There is still more work to do. We are working together with Indigenous partners, provinces, territories, and municipalities to provide child services that take Indigenous cultures, languages, and values into account. The 2022 Fall Economic Statement proposes major investments to reduce the number of First Nations children in care, keep children with their families and loved ones, and help ensure children have access to the tools and support they need for the best start in life. When we invest in children, we invest in a better future.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I encourage all Canadians to continue working together to build a world for our kids where they can stay curious and enjoy a childhood that's full of happiness, love, and opportunity."

