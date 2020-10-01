OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival:

"Tonight, we join many Asian communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

"Celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, when the moon is at its fullest and brightest, the Mid-Autumn Festival is a time to give thanks for the harvest and successes over the past year.

"To mark this occasion, many communities usually join together to light colourful lanterns, share traditional meals and mooncakes, and exchange greetings and gifts. They also admire the spectacular beauty of the full moon, which represents family unity and prosperity. This year, as we continue to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic and follow health guidelines to keep each other and our communities safe, people will celebrate at home and turn to virtual ways to mark this special day.

"The Festival is also an opportunity to honour the many communities that observe this day. This year in particular, as we see an increase in anti-Asian racism across the country, we are reminded of the importance to speak out against discrimination in all its forms, celebrate our differences, and stay united. We are stronger because of the many contributions that Asian communities have made, and continue to make, to our country.

"On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our best wishes to everyone celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival, here in Canada and around the world."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

