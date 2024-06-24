Statement by the Prime Minister on la Fête nationale du Québec

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on la Fête nationale du Québec:

"Today, on the 190th anniversary of la Fête nationale du Québec, I join Quebecers in celebrating the rich history, heritage, and cultural dynamics of la Belle Province.

"All Quebecers can be proud of their province's influence within Canada and around the world. Generation after generation, the French language and Francophone culture have continued to shape Canada's identity. That's why are working to strengthen their vibrancy across the country, including through the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023-2028. This plan sets out a range of ambitious measures to advance the equality of Canada's two official languages, strengthen Francophone immigration, and protect Francophone minority communities and their culture from coast to coast to coast, in addition to protecting and promoting French within Quebec.

"The theme of this year's Fête nationale du Québec is 'Let's meet under the stars'. All Quebecers are invited to come together and shine, like the stars in the night sky that have watched their nation flourish. I encourage all Quebecers, and all Canadians, to take part in these festivities that will showcase both the traditions and the modernity of Quebec.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to Quebecers and to all those celebrating la Fête nationale du Québec."

