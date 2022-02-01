"Seollal is a special holiday filled with many rich traditions and cultural festivities. Traditionally, it is a time to enjoy family reunions, share delicious meals, and pay homage to ancestors.

"As Korean Canadians celebrate good fortune and express gratitude and respect toward one another, many will reflect on what the Year of the Tiger means to them. A symbol of bravery, the tiger may inspire us all to overcome life's obstacles and guide us through these challenging times, as we continue doing our part to protect each other and our communities from COVID-19.

"The Korean New Year is also a time to recognize the many contributions that Canadians of Korean ancestry have made and continue to make to our country – including as health care workers, teachers, and business owners. As we reflect on the challenges and successes of the past year, we must remember that respect for diversity is the cornerstone of our democracy and helps shape a stronger, more prosperous, and inclusive Canada.

"On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating health, happiness, and success in the Year of the Tiger.

"Saehae bok mani badeusaeyo."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]