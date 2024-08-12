OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on International Youth Day:

"The federal government is making life better and fairer for younger Canadians – so our leaders of tomorrow can get ahead today. On this International Youth Day, we are moving forward and building a better future for young Canadians.

"One of the biggest pressures on young Canadians right now is housing. Spearheaded by the federal government, Canada's Housing Plan is unlocking millions of new homes. We're cutting red tape and building more homes faster so young Canadians can find a place of their own sooner. Alongside that, we're increasing the Home Buyers' Plan withdrawal limit so Canadians can save for their downpayment faster, making on-time rent payments count toward their credit score, and building more homes near transit, colleges, and university campuses.

"Health care is another area where our government is stepping up. With the new Youth Mental Health Fund, we're making sure young people have access to quality mental health services and supports. With the Canadian Dental Care Plan, we're making dental care more affordable. By making prescription contraceptives free, we're making sure young Canadians get the care they need, without having to worry about the bill.

"We're focused on making life fairer – giving every generation, especially young Canadians, a chance to succeed – starting right from childhood. With the new National School Food Program, we're giving kids in big cities, small towns, Indigenous communities, and across the country healthy meals. By funding programs like CanCode and Futurpreneur, we're putting young Canadians at the doorstep of the digital transformation – with more internships, mentorship, and hands-on work experience. And with our Canada Summer Jobs program, we're creating thousands of job opportunities for young Canadians, getting them the skills and experience they need to start their careers.

"Young Canadians are our changemakers. Their endless energy, optimism, and vision drive our country to be better. On this International Youth Day, we celebrate their commitment to building a fairer world and reaffirm our work to reach Canada's potential."

