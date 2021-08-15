OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on India's Independence Day:

"Today, we join the people of India and Indo-Canadian communities across the country to celebrate the Independence Day of India, the world's largest democracy.

"Canada and India enjoy a longstanding and dynamic relationship built on strong people-to-people ties, cultural exchanges, and economic cooperation. Over 1.4 million people of Indian descent call Canada home, making valuable contributions to strengthen our economy, and working to help shape a stronger, fairer, and more inclusive country.

"Today, Canada and India work closely together for the benefit of people in both countries, including as members of the G20 and through other multilateral institutions, to foster economic growth, reinforce the rules-based international order, invest in education and innovation, and empower women and girls. We have also been close partners in the global efforts to fight the COVID-19 health crisis, working collaboratively to ensure mutual access to essential medical equipment.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating India's Independence Day, here in Canada and around the world."

