OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Imamat Day:

"Today, on Imamat Day, we join Ismaili Muslims in Canada and around the world in celebrating the 67th anniversary of the accession of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV as the 49th hereditary Imam.

"Since becoming Imam, the Aga Khan's spiritual leadership has been guided by compassion, generosity, and tolerance – values held closely by Canadians. Through the Aga Khan Development Network, His Highness has helped improve the lives of millions of people around the world, from expanding access to health services to promoting gender equality and addressing barriers to education.

"The Aga Khan's commitment to peace and human rights has had a profound impact on Canada. Through initiatives like the Global Centre for Pluralism in Ottawa and the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, His Highness is helping promote equality and intercultural understanding. In recognition of his various contributions to our country, the Aga Khan was appointed as an honorary Companion of the Order of Canada in 2005 and was granted honorary Canadian citizenship in 2010.

"The Aga Khan has been a steadfast advocate for inclusivity, pluralism, and respect for all. Here in Canada, we take inspiration from this work, and we reaffirm our commitment to put an end to systemic racism and discrimination in our communities, particularly amid the disturbing rise in Islamophobia and antisemitism. Let us be clear – there is no place for hate in Canada.

"On Imamat Day, let us reflect on the Aga Khan's leadership and recommit to building a more inclusive, fair, and prosperous world for everyone.

"Khushiali Mubarak!"

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]