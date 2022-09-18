Statement by the Prime Minister on Gender Equality Week

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Gender Equality Week:

"Today marks the beginning of Gender Equality Week in Canada, which runs until September 24. This week is an opportunity to highlight contributions women and gender-diverse people have made – and continue to make – in shaping our country, and to celebrate how far we have come, here at home and around the world.

"There is still much work to do. We know that gender equality benefits everyone: it helps grow the economy, leads to greater health and happiness, and promotes peace and security. This year's theme – Equal Rights, Equal Opportunities – inspires us to continue working together to break down the systemic barriers women and gender-diverse people face to success. That's why the Government of Canada is delivering on our promise to build a Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care system, which is helping reduce child care costs this year. We know that when we invest in child care, we support women's participation in the workforce and grow the economy.

"Canada is a leader and a champion for gender equality, both domestically and abroad. In recent years, we have supported hundreds of projects and initiatives across the country to make sure everyone can feel safe, regardless of their gender. On the world stage, Canada is supporting sexual and reproductive health and rights to help ensure that women and girls around the world have access to the quality health services they need the most. As Co-Chair of the United Nations Secretary-General's Sustainable Development Goals Advocates group, I will continue to help make life better for people, including by bringing attention to and advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

"This Gender Equality Week, I encourage everyone to join the conversation by using the hashtag #GenderEqualityWeek. Together, we can achieve an equal Canada where everyone can have a fair chance at success."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]