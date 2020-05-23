Statement by the Prime Minister on Eid al-Fitr

OTTAWA, May 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Eid al-Fitr:

"Tonight at sunset, Muslims in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan—the holy month of fasting and prayer.

"One of the most important festivals in Islam, Eid al-Fitr is a time to give thanks and show compassion to those in need. To celebrate the occasion, Muslims will usually attend special morning prayers, share meals with loved ones, and give generously to others.

"This year, many Eid traditions and celebrations are different as we continue to fight COVID-19. Just as they did throughout Ramadan, Muslim Canadians will pray at home and turn to virtual ways to mark this special day. By following the advice of public health experts, we will get through these challenging times together.

"Throughout Ramadan, Muslim Canadians have been helping those in need with donations of food and supplies, and many of those fasting have been fighting back against the pandemic as medical and essential workers.

"For all of us, Eid al-Fitr is an opportunity to recognize how Muslim Canadians continue to shape our country for the better, and to celebrate the diversity that makes us who we are.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating a joyful Eid.

"Eid Mubarak."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

