Statement by the Prime Minister on Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas

OTTAWA, Oct. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas:

"Today, we join Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.

"During the holiday, which is also known as the Festival of Lights, millions of people will celebrate the triumph of light over darkness – of right over wrong – and the power of hope and knowledge. Loved ones will gather to feast, exchange gifts, and pray, as they light up their homes with diyas.

"Here in Canada, these celebrations are a reminder of the diversity and inclusion that build stronger and more vibrant communities. They are also an opportunity to recognize the important contributions that Canadians of Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist faiths make to our country every day.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I wish a happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to everyone celebrating."

