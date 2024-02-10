OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark Chinese New Year:

"Today, Chinese communities here at home and around the world come together to celebrate Chinese New Year and welcome the Year of the Dragon.

"Also known as the Spring Festival, Chinese New Year signifies new beginnings. Over the next two weeks, families and friends will gather to share traditional meals, exchange gifts, and invite blessings for the year ahead. As one of the luckiest animals in the Chinese zodiac, the dragon offers hope for good luck and health over the next 12 months.

"The vibrant Chinese New Year celebrations reflect the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Chinese Canadian communities, passed down through generations. For all of us, they also offer an opportunity to recognize the ongoing contributions of more than 1.7 million Chinese Canadians who help make our country more inclusive and diverse.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish all those celebrating good health, prosperity, and a very happy Chinese New Year.

"新年快樂! 新年快乐! Xīn Nián Kuài Lè! Sun Nin Fai Lok!"

