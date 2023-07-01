OTTAWA, ON, July 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Canada Day:

"No matter where you are, July 1 is an opportunity for us all to celebrate the country we call home, the people we share it with, and the future we're building together.

"We can – and we should – take pride in all those things. After all, Canada is the envy of the world: people fleeing violence and persecution dream of a life here, businesses open headquarters in our cities and manufacturing plants in our towns, and world leaders look to us for leadership in times of crisis.

"Wherever our flag flies, it's recognized as a symbol of democracy, of freedom, and of hope. It represents the values we all hold dear. And it is a promise. A promise of a country where newcomers are welcomed with open arms, where differences are celebrated and diversity is embraced, a country where you're free to be who you are and love whom you love, where everyone has a real and fair chance at success, and a country where we acknowledge historical wrongs and learn from the past in order to build a better future – for everyone.

"Canada has withstood incredible challenges throughout our history, and we've always made it through by working hard together and staying true to our values. We did it when our grandparents stood up to fascism on the beaches of Normandy and across Europe. We're doing it now when we step up to help those affected by wildfires. And we do it every day when we take a stand against hatred and discrimination.

"We are from far and wide, but united we are 40 million strong – and there is no challenge we cannot overcome together. So today, let's celebrate each other, and let's celebrate as we continue to build this great country. And let's continue to seize every opportunity we can to make this country even better for our children and our children's children.

"Happy Canada Day, everyone!"

