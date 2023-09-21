OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Armenia's Independence Day:

"Today, we join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of Armenia's independence.

"Canada was one of the first Western countries to officially recognize Armenia as a free and sovereign nation, and our two countries have been strong partners ever since.

"The recent military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh exemplify the need for commitments and measures to stabilize the situation in the South Caucasus and encourage continued progress in the dialogue for durable peace in the region. Canada supports these efforts and is pleased to have been accepted by the European Union (EU) as a third-party contributor to the EU Mission in Armenia to help build confidence.

"Canada is proud of its growing relationship with Armenia. Last year, we committed to expanding our diplomatic presence in the country, and we are now on track to open a full embassy with a resident ambassador in Armenia's capital, Yerevan, this fall. We will continue to work together to make progress on important priorities, including advancing Armenia's democratic development and promoting inclusive economic growth and new opportunities for people in both countries. Together, in forums such as the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, we continue to promote democracy, peace, and security around the world.

"The Canada-Armenia relationship is rooted in warm ties between our peoples. Almost 70,000 Canadians of Armenian descent call Canada home, and they are tightly woven into our national fabric. On this day, I invite everyone to learn more about the contributions, past and present, of Armenian Canadians to making Canada the country we know and love.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to everyone celebrating Armenia's Independence Day."

