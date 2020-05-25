Statement by the Prime Minister on Africa Day

OTTAWA, May 25, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Africa Day:

"Today, on Africa Day, we commemorate the 57th anniversary of the creation of the Organization of African Unity, succeeded by the African Union. We recognize its critical work to advance solidarity amongst African countries, encourage economic development, and promote international cooperation.

"During my visit to Africa in February, we strengthened our longstanding partnerships and close ties with many African countries. Through increased trade and investment, we are working to create more jobs and economic opportunities for our people.

"Canada and African countries are natural partners in our shared commitment to democracy, climate change, gender equality, and economic growth that benefits everyone. The Government of Canada will continue to promote these shared values and priorities as we work together as partners to build a more peaceful world, advance human rights, and create new opportunities.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic poses new challenges, international cooperation is more important than ever as we work together to protect the health, social, and economic well-being of all citizens, especially the most vulnerable.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish everyone celebrating a happy Africa Day. Together, we can tackle pressing global challenges and create a path forward for everyone."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

