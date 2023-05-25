OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Africa Day:

"Today, on Africa Day, we mark 60 years since the founding of the Organization of African Unity, now the African Union. We celebrate longstanding friendships and growing relationships with our many African partners, and recognize the important contributions of African nations, their peoples, and diverse cultures to Canada and to the world.

"The theme for Africa Day 2023, 'Opportunities in Challenging Times', speaks to the continent's vibrant and entrepreneurial spirit. At this time, when people are facing the impacts of overlapping crises, including a warming planet and food and energy insecurity, Canada will continue to be there to support the African continent. That is why Canada is supporting the African Union's membership in the G20. With 55 members and more than 1.3 billion people, increasing Africa's voice at the G20 table will share perspectives of emerging and developing countries and ensure the G20 is more inclusive in its outcomes.

"Canada and the African Union are connected by shared values – a commitment to good governance, peace and security, and human rights. As a permanent observer at the African Union, Canada will continue to work hard to make progress on the priorities we share, particularly gender equality and women's empowerment. And to respond to the recent instability in Sudan, Canada has worked – and will continue to work – closely with African leaders and international partners to promote dialogue and peace and to provide humanitarian assistance to people affected.

We look forward to continuing to strengthen our trade ties with our partners in Africa – one of the fastest-growing economic regions in the world. By sharing Canadian knowledge and expertise – through working together in international organizations like the Commonwealth, La Francophonie, and the United Nations – we can help build a more prosperous future for people on the African continent and in Canada alike.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish everyone a happy Africa Day. Together, we can help build a better world for everyone."

