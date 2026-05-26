GATINEAU, QC, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an overnight alternating lane closure on the Chaudière Crossing for maintenance work, during the following period:

Tuesday, May 26, and Wednesday, May 27, from 8 pm to 6 am

During these periods, only one lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Road signage will be in place and flag persons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays.



Pedestrians and cyclists will have access at all times, but will occasionally have to share the cycling lane heading toward Gatineau on the Union Bridge. For safety reasons, cyclists traveling toward Gatineau must dismount and walk their bikes when using the shared lane.

This closure is intended to ensure the safety of users and to allow the safe completion of the annual spring cleaning operations.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html