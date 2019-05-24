Statement by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

GATINEAU, QC, May 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, issued the following statement regarding the collective bargaining negotiations between the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union – Canada (ILWU):

"The BCMEA and the ILWU have so far been unable to reach an agreement and yesterday, the union gave notice of their intention to strike on May 27, 2019, at approximately 7 a.m. PT. I am encouraged to see that both parties are still negotiating, and I have reached out to both parties to encourage them to continue these negotiations and reach an agreement without a work stoppage. The Government of Canada supports and has faith in the collective bargaining process.

The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services team is assisting the parties, and we will continue to provide support during their bargaining.

We are monitoring the situation closely."

Associated Links

Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

Canada.ca

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Véronique Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, P.C., M.P., Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, veronique.simard@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca, 819-654-5611; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

