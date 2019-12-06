Statement by the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, the Honourable Dan Vandal and the Honourable Marc Miller on the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

OTTAWA, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett, the Minister of Northern Affairs, Dan Vandal, and the Minister of Indigenous Services, Marc Miller, issued the following statement today:

Thirty years ago today, on December 6, 1989, at l'École Polytechnique de Montréal, 14 women were murdered and many others were wounded in a mass-shooting. These women were targeted simply because they were women. December 6th has been designated the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women to honour the memory of the women who lost their lives and to bring Canadians together to defend the rights of women and girls and to end all forms of violence against them.

In Canada, while all women and girls face an unacceptable risk of violence, research shows that Indigenous women and girls are victim to dramatically higher rates of violence. Ending violence against Indigenous women and girls is one of the most urgent issues in Canada today.

The Government of Canada is working with Indigenous partners and provincial and territorial governments to co-develop a National Action Plan to address violence against Indigenous women, girls, and LGBTQ2S people. Through co-development, the resulting distinctions-based National Action Plan will be rooted in, and will address the unique needs, experiences, and cultural contexts of Indigenous peoples and communities. It will also represent the diverse regional perspectives and needs of communities across Canada, and the views of family members of victims and survivors of gender-based violence.

Ending violence against Indigenous women, girls, and LGBTQ2S people is something we must all work together to achieve so that everyone in Canada can feel safe from violence and empowered to be themselves and achieve their goals.

