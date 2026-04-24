The Government of Canada is investing in French as a second language learning opportunities for youth in New Brunswick

MONCTON, NB, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing in French-as-a-second-language learning opportunities for youth in New Brunswick.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament (Moncton–Dieppe), announced more than $440,000 to support the annual programming of Parents for Bilingual Education New Brunswick for 2026–2027 and 2027–2028. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This investment will help enhance access to French-language learning opportunities for children and youth across the province; empower families to navigate French-as-a-second-language education; and help build vibrant, inclusive communities.

Through this programming, young people will build confidence, expand their horizons, develop strong language skills, deepen their cultural awareness and strengthen their sense of belonging within Canada's bilingual identity.

New Brunswick, Canada's only officially bilingual province, is uniquely positioned to foster linguistic duality and create meaningful opportunities for young Canadians to live and learn in both official languages. Investments such as this one help ensure that youth across the province can fully participate in Canada's social, cultural and economic life.

Quotes

"Learning French opens doors--not just to jobs, but also to friendships, cultures and communities across the country. In a province like New Brunswick, where both official languages are part of everyday life, these opportunities matter even more. This investment helps young people build strong connections that will stay with them for life."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Bilingualism opens doors and minds everywhere. That is especially true in New Brunswick, Canada's only officially bilingual province, but it is true in the more than 100 countries and regions where French is spoken. Educating New Brunswick children in both official languages helps prepare them for our increasingly global economy. I am proud the Government of Canada helps volunteer-driven organizations like Parents for Bilingual Education New Brunswick advocate for our children's futures."

--The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament (Moncton–Dieppe)

"We are extremely pleased to receive renewed support from Canadian Heritage for the 2026–2028 funding cycle. This investment strengthens Parents for Bilingual Education New Brunswick's ability to support families and educators across our province. As New Brunswickers serving New Brunswickers in Canada's only officially bilingual province, we are committed to ensuring every child has access to strong, high‑quality French second‑language learning. This continued partnership allows us to expand access to programs, respond to growing demand, and help build a more inclusive, sustainable bilingual future."

--Jane Keith, President, Parents for Bilingual Education New Brunswick

Quick Facts

Parents for Bilingual Education New Brunswick is a volunteer-driven organization made up of parents, educators and community members who are dedicated to advancing French-language education in Anglophone public schools across New Brunswick. Their mandate is to focus on providing opportunities for French-as-a-second-language learning for students and families, as well as promoting the value of linguistic duality.

The annual programming includes activities such as camps for students, tutoring programs, cultural programming for youth and families, support and resources to help parents, and advocacy initiatives to promote equal access to bilingual education for all students across the province. New initiatives include a peer-tutoring program where Francophone students help immersion students, a multimedia video competition, programming to help pre-school children learn French at home, and conversational opportunities for parents.

The Enhancement of Official Languages Program promotes the full recognition and use of English and French in Canadian society.

Associated Links

Enhancement of Official Languages Program

Parents for Bilingual Education New Brunswick

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, [email protected]