The Government of Canada supports national team athletes and coaches with renewed mental health funding

OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Supporting athletes and coaches both mentally and physically helps ensure they will be better equipped to perform at the highest levels, remain in sport, and contribute to a safe and healthy sport environment. The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening mental health support and preventing maltreatment in high-performance sport.

Today, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), announced $6.22 million in funding for mental health support initiatives over two years. This Sport Support Program investment will help prevent and address maltreatment in sport, focusing on strengthening the mental health of national team-carded athletes and coaches.

The announcement was made at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility in Ottawa. Afterward, Secretary van Koeverden and the athletes present held a discussion surrounding the mental health pressures they face and how these challenges align with Canada's overall health strategy.

The $3.11 million in renewed annual funding will help ensure continued access to mental health services for athletes and coaches, including those preparing for upcoming international competitions. This is part of a broader $16-million commitment, announced March 20, to support the well-being of athletes and coaches.

Quotes

"By investing in athletes and the people and programs that support them, we are helping to create a high-performance sport environment where athletes and coaches can thrive and succeed. This investment reflects our government's commitment to strengthening the sport system. When athletes have the support they need, they can focus on what they do best."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

"Mental health is essential to overall well-being, and ensuring that athletes and coaches have the support they need is critical as they face the demands of high-performance sport. Expanding access to mental health care helps ensure they can manage pressure, stay well, and continue to perform at their best. It is about putting well-being at the centre of sport in Canada."

--The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

"Supporting the mental health of athletes and coaches is essential in high-performance sport. This funding will expand access to integrated mental health services across the country, ensuring athletes and coaches have the support they need throughout their journey. Together with our partners, we are helping strengthen a coordinated, athlete-centred approach to mental health support in Canada."

--Marc Desjardins, President and Chief Executive Officer INS Québec, for the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute Network

"The high-performance sport system thrives when athlete health and well-being are at its centre. This continued investment from the federal government allows us to build on strong programs like Game Plan and ensure athletes have access to mental health resources that meet the demands of high-performance sport throughout their journey. Thank you to Secretary of State van Koeverden and the Government of Canada for this critical investment in Canadian athletes."

--David Shoemaker, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary General, Canadian Olympic Committee

"Supporting the mental health of Paralympic athletes is essential to helping them perform at their best and thrive both on and off the field of play. This funding will strengthen access to the supports athletes need to navigate the unique demands of high-performance sport and continue to push boundaries on the world stage. We are proud to work with our partners to ensure athletes feel supported, respected and empowered throughout their journey."

-- Catherine Gosselin-Després, Chief Sport Officer, Canadian Paralympic Committee

Quick Facts

The Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute Network will receive $3 million over two years. The Canadian Olympic Committee will receive $2.92 million over two years. The Canadian Paralympic Committee will receive $300,000 over two years.

This initiative aligns with the 2019 Canadian High-Performance Sport Strategy and Action Plan, building on the collaboration between national sport partners and Sport Canada.

Part of the funding supports Game Plan, a collaboration between the Canadian Olympic Committee, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and the Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute Network. Game Plan provides a holistic approach to athlete development and total wellness throughout an athlete's high-performance sport career and beyond.

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Secretary of State van Koeverden announces investments to strengthen safety, integrity and transparency across the Canadian sport system

Associated Links

Sport Canada – Safety and Integrity in Sport

Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute Network

Canadian Olympic Committee

Canadian Paralympic Committee

Game Plan

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Alyson Chambers, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]