Readout - Prime Minister Carney speaks with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan

OTTAWA, ON, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Prime Minister Carney condemned the Iranian missile and drone attacks on Jordan and expressed Canada's solidarity with the Jordanian people. He expressed Canada's support for Jordan's sovereignty and security and recognised His Majesty's leadership in promoting regional stability during this period of heightened tensions.

The leaders discussed the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East, including the escalation between the United States and Iran, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, rising violence in the West Bank, and broader tensions across the region. They emphasised the imperative of protecting civilians, preventing further escalation, and maintaining regional stability, including preserving the status quo of holy sites in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Carney commended Jordan's leadership in hosting refugees from across the region and delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza. He underlined Canada's contributions to international assistance efforts in Palestine – which have exceeded $500 million – including emergency medical assistance, food and nutrition, water, sanitation, and shelter.

The leaders discussed building stronger economic ties between Canada and Jordan, with the potential for greater trade, investment, and mutual prosperity.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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